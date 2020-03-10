New neighbor: Residents turn out to get glimpse of Decatur's new Fire Station No. 5

DECATUR— Decatur's new Fire Station No. 5 is operational and some area residents couldn't be happier.
"We need one this way," said Steven Stanley, 68, a resident on Greenridge Drive, making reference to all the stores popping up in the area and the nearby schools.
Stanley was among the crowd on hand Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the station along West Mound Road that will provide service to the city's north end.
Another resident, 44-year-old Niki Fenderson, shared similar sentiments.
"It gives me a peace of mind to know that I have a fire station so close to my house in case of an emergency,” said Fenderson, who lives a little over half a mile from the station on Sunderland Drive. She attended the event with her 5-year-old son, Gavin.
Fenderson took special note of the kitchen during a tour of the 5,450-square-foot facility.
"I love the modern look of it," she said. "I want that in my house."
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, addressed the crowd before the ribbon was cut, saying she was happy to be there as a resident of Decatur's north end.
"I'm just going to knock on wood that they never actually have to come to my house," she said.
“Something really struck me," Scherer said. "This is a Tuesday morning, the weather's not great, but look at how many of our citizens came out just to support their local fire station. That really impressed me because I go to some of these that aren't well-attended.”
The Decatur City Council approved construction of the $2.7 million facility in May 2018. The goal was to improve response times in the city's north end by building a new facility about a mile north of the former station at 225 E. Christine Drive, which was build in 1962.
The new Fire Station No. 5 is part of an $8.5 million effort to build three new stations and renovate four existing ones. The project is being funded through the issuance of bonds that will be paid back at the cost of about $400,000 a year over the next 20 years. New facilities also are planned for Fire Station 3 in Fairview Park and Fire Station 7 at Decatur Airport.
The new facility on Mound Road includes six private sleeping quarters, each equipped with cabinets to store personal belongings. Safety measures in the building include ventilation systems for adequate air quality where the vehicles are kept. There are two complete bathrooms, which means male and female firefighters have their respective amenities as well.
The building was designed to make response time a priority, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said.
“It's designed so whether you're in the sleeping cubicles or you're in the main area, it all funnels back to that door there, which is to get them out to the apparatus as quick as possible," he said.
The facility also has a separate room for gear storage and the laundry room is located nearby so dirty gear would not have to get dragged through the building, Abbott said.
The facility's basement serves as an exercise area. In the old building, exercise equipment was kept in the same room as the firetruck and gear.
"It's obviously very important for firefighters to be physically fit," Abbott said, explaining that a slanted floor where the truck is kept is designed to drain water, which isn't ideal for exercise equipment.
"When you spend a third of your life in the same building, the idea that you can work out and increase your physical fitness while you're at work during your down time, I think is perfect."
The city intends to sell the building that was vacated, Abbott said.
“It's not ready to be sold yet, but I'm sure in the next couple of weeks to a month it'll go up on the market," Abbott said.
PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of Fire Station No. 5
