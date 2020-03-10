New neighbor: Residents turn out to get glimpse of Decatur's new Fire Station No. 5

“It's designed so whether you're in the sleeping cubicles or you're in the main area, it all funnels back to that door there, which is to get them out to the apparatus as quick as possible," he said.

The facility also has a separate room for gear storage and the laundry room is located nearby so dirty gear would not have to get dragged through the building, Abbott said.

The facility's basement serves as an exercise area. In the old building, exercise equipment was kept in the same room as the firetruck and gear.

"It's obviously very important for firefighters to be physically fit," Abbott said, explaining that a slanted floor where the truck is kept is designed to drain water, which isn't ideal for exercise equipment.

"When you spend a third of your life in the same building, the idea that you can work out and increase your physical fitness while you're at work during your down time, I think is perfect."

The city intends to sell the building that was vacated, Abbott said.

“It's not ready to be sold yet, but I'm sure in the next couple of weeks to a month it'll go up on the market," Abbott said.