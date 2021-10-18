Niantic grandpa strangled by 'friend of the family,' police say

NIANTIC — Police said an argument over a sick granddaughter led to a Niantic grandfather being punched in the face and strangled in his front yard.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office described the assailant as a 32-year-old “friend of the family” who was jailed on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery involving strangulation.

The 51-year-old victim is quoted as telling police he was attacked on the evening of Oct. 12 in the front yard of his home in the 200 block of West North Street. He said the man who assaulted him “was speaking ill will” of his ailing granddaughter and he had asked him to leave.

The affidavit said he was then punched and managed to throw a punch in defense before being taken to the ground and pinned there face down while the man put him in a choke hold.

Recommended for you…

“(The victim) stated he did not know if he was going to die or not but he was definitely seconds from passing out,” the affidavit said. The victim’s 51-year-old wife tried unsuccessfully to pull the man off her husband before yelling for a male neighbor to come to their aid and he was able to free the victim.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $22,500, meaning he must post a bond of $2,250 to be free.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.