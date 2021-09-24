Niantic man arrested for sexually assaulting girls, police say

DECATUR — A registered sex offender is in custody following his arrest Thursday on preliminary charges he sexually assaulted and abused three girls under the age of 18.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old Niantic man made sexual advances and engaged in sex acts with three female minors.

The affidavit said the man is registered as a violent offender against youth.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began in October 2020 when Macon County deputies responded to reports from two of three minors that the man inappropriately touched them in 2018. The affidavit said the man had been sexually assaulting and abusing one of the victims since she was 5 years old.

He remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be released.

He faces preliminary charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

