NIANTIC — An adult son who strangled and beat his mother in their Niantic home during an argument over “heating arrangements and frozen pipes” was sentenced to 60 days in jail and put on probation for 24 months.

Jacob L. Meinders, 34, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the violence dates to the morning of Dec. 28 at a home in the 300 block of West North Street.

The 58-year-old mother is quoted as telling police she got into a “verbal altercation” with her son about the heating and pipes and it quickly turned violent.

“(She) said that Jacob pinned her against the bathroom wall and began to choke her with his hands,” the affidavit said. “She further advised that as she was pinned against the wall, Jacob began punching her in the stomach region.”

The mother said her son finally released her and she fled the house to call police. Deputies noted the woman’s neck was covered in red marks from the assault. Confronted about the attack, Meinders is quoted as saying his mother had been “yelling and spitting at him” but did not admit or deny attacking her.

Passing sentence, Judge James Coryell gave Meinders 37 days credit toward his jail sentence for time spent in custody since his arrest. But the judge said he would not get day-for-day credit for the remainder of the sentence.

Coryell also ordered Meinders to undergo a mental health evaluation and “complete any recommended treatment.”

