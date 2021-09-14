Niantic mom says jail 'worth it' after swapping blows with son, police report

NIANTIC — A Niantic mom who exchanged blows with her adult son before slashing his van tire with a knife told arresting officers she “did not mind going to jail for it,” according to police.

The 50-year-old woman, arrested Friday evening in the 200 block of West North Street, is quoted as saying she and her son, aged 27, “fight constantly.”

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t say what they were squabbling about this time. Witnesses said they saw him pull his mother out of the van and the two of them then exchanged multiple punches.

“A short time later (mom) pulled out a knife. (The son) got into the van and, as he was driving away, she punctured the driver side rear tire,” said Deputy Anthony Anello, who signed the affidavit.

The officer said he observed both mom and son showing evidence of being hit. He said the son accused his mother of trying to kill him but then refused to say more. The mother said her part but then also refused to talk further about what happened.

She was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and Macon County Jail records show she was released Saturday after paying $100 bond on bail set at $1,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

