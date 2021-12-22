Niantic porn 'addict' weeps with relief after judge spares him from prison

DECATUR — A self-confessed porn addict and his mother wept with relief in a Decatur courtroom Wednesday after a judge decided not to send the defendant to prison for his crimes involving child pornography.

Instead, Niantic man Joshua R. Skinner, 44, was sentenced to 36 months probation when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child porn.

Those pleas were part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw prosecutors drop four more serious charges of reproducing child porn images.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith also sentenced Skinner to 180 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was cancelled out by the time he’s already spent behind bars. The defendant has remained in custody since his arrest Feb. 5.

Earlier, as his mother sat watching from the gallery, Skinner had taken the stand and gave evidence under questioning by Moorehead. “What is it that led you to decide to view child pornography…?” she asked him.

“I don’t really know,” Skinner replied. “I have an addiction to pornography and, being under the influence at that time, I fell down a rabbit hole and I made a mistake.”

Skinner said his behavior had been twisted by substance abuse but he was now clean of using heroin and would no longer drink alcohol or smoke cannabis. He said he had reaffirmed his faith in God and wanted the chance to turn his life around.

He confirmed that his mother had agreed he could stay with her and he had the prospects of a job lined up as a restaurant dishwasher. Questioned by Moorehead, Skinner said his mother would make sure he abided by all conditions placed on him by his probation.

“Is it fair to say she believes that the rules should be followed?” asked Moorehead. “Absolutely,” replied Skinner.

Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had requested that Skinner be sent to prison for 10 years. He acknowledged the defendant’s lack of a criminal record and the fact he had confessed immediately to viewing porn images when confronted by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

But Rueter said Skinner had already received enough of a break for all that by having the charges knocked down to Class 2 felonies as opposed to the former Class X charges. He said the public policy of the state was that child porn was a crime so “heinous” that prison time for those involved in it was essential as both fitting punishment and a deterrent.

Moorhead insisted, however, that her client deserved a break. “He recognizes he made a huge mistake, he recognizes that he did something horrible,” she told the judge. “He recognizes that his substance abuse contributed to what happened when he gave into this sexual deviance.”

The judge said he acknowledged all those points before he passed sentence. He also ordered Skinner to register for life as a sex offender, to undergo evaluation for being a substance abuser and sex offender and undergo any recommended treatments.

Griffith noted that Skinner had not been accused of producing child pornography, only of viewing and letting others see it. But he said that was bad enough: “It certainly is still despicable conduct; I don’t understand how anyone could ever be interested in any of this,” he added.

Seeing Skinner’s relief at not getting a prison sentence, the judge warned him not to just sit there and think “all is great and wonderful”. Griffith said the defendant was going back out into a world full of the same “stressors and factors” that got him into trouble and would see him headed straight for prison if he offends again.

“You understand? Keep yourself out of trouble and not do this sick stuff, you understand that?” Griffith asked.

Skinner, due to be released that day, assured him he did.

