No-cash bail confusion in wake of judge's ruling

DECATUR — With plans to begin a new policy of no-cash bail seemingly under arrest after a judge ruled them unconstitutional, law enforcement in Macon County, and many others, hopes to stick with the current cash bail system.

At least, that is the intention. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter and Macon County Sheriff Jim Root both said Thursday that, as far as they are concerned, cash bail will remain in place going into 2023.

Both acknowledge that ultimately, however, the decision rests with case judges. Rueter said he has been in consultation with the judiciary in the Sixth Judicial Circuit to figure out “where it all stands now.”

But he added: “Quite frankly, it is my opinion that if something is unconstitutional, we can’t enforce an unconstitutional law; that wouldn’t be right.”

Root, whose responsibilities include running the Macon County Jail, takes the same view as Rueter. “Continuing to do something that would be unconstitutional would not be in the best interest of the public,” he added.

Randall B. Rosenbaum, chief judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit which covers Macon County, said he believes the issue must be decided on a county by county basis with judges, prosecutors and police formulating their approach.

Champaign, where he sits, was not one of the counties that filed lawsuits which led to the unconstitutional ruling, and he says Champaign will go ahead with a system of no cash bail Jan. 1, when the new legal rules were scheduled to begin. He acknowledged, however, that the legal situation could get awkward with some counties sticking with traditional bail while others don’t.

“Yes, it could be confusing and a big problem,” he said, asked about a case where, for example, a defendant has charges pending in two counties at the same time.

“It would not surprise me if the State Supreme Court in the next day or two stepped in and said either ‘The law is going to take effect and we will fight out constitutionality later,' or 'We’re not going to let the law take effect until we decide constitutionality.’”

Rueter was one of dozens of county state’s attorneys who joined the lawsuit seeking to block the no cash bail provision of a sweeping package of legal reforms known as the SAFE-T Act and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The lawsuit ruling by Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington leaves the rest of the sprawling legal reform package in place and only touches on no cash bail. Legal experts for the state also say his decision only impacts counties covered by dozens of lawsuits that were consolidated into the lawsuit decided by the judge.

Illinois lawmakers' attempt to do away with cash bail completely would have made the state the first in the nation to take that approach. But Cunnington, in a 36-page opinion, said lawmakers had overreached and interfered with the duties of judges.

The judge’s decision is also seen as the law as far as Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver are concerned, noting their counties were part of the lawsuit. Danley said there will be no changes in the county’s approach to cash bail, but said that could change fast depending on any action taken by the state Supreme Court.

"For the time being, at least as of this moment, come January 1, the Bail Reform Act of 2017-2018 will be in effect as it was yesterday and the day before and as it was in the last three or four years,” Danley added.

"The Attorney General has indicated his intention to seek immediate appeal of yesterday’s decision; however, until any further determination is made by a higher court, criminal cases here in Moultrie County will continue to be handled in the manner in which we have all been raised and have come to respect. I will continue to keep all apprised of any further developments, but for today, this is a success for the rule of law and for our Constitution. Weaver said.

The situation statewide, however, is rife with uncertainty as Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul gets busy appealing the court ruling to the Supreme Court. Cook County was not part of the 64 consolidated lawsuits the judge decided and county leaders there declared Thursday they will go ahead with no-cash bail on Jan. 1.

Back in Macon County, Rueter said there were a lot of problems with the way the SAFE-T Act dealt with bail. “I don’t believe it truly provided for a solution for the issue of safety in our community or for the issue of guaranteeing the appearance of individuals in court,” he added.

And Root said hunting down people who did not show up for court hearings was already a major headache for his officers. “I’ve got 4,000 warrants sitting across the hall right now for people who don’t come to court,” he said.

“There are just a whole lot of things that the legislature did not consider when they passed this SAFE-T Act legislation.”

Corryn Brock contributed to this report.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand