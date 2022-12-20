 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No foul play in Hillsboro man's death, police say

HILLSBORO — Police said Tuesday that “currently, there is no criminal element” involved in the death of Hillsboro man Joshua L. Ernst, 33, whose body was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School.

But mystery still surrounds what happened in the final moments of Ernst’s life.

The city’s Chief of Police, Randy Leetham, released a statement Tuesday updating the progress of the police investigation since the body of Ernst was discovered Friday afternoon.

“The findings of the autopsy are consistent with the multiple hours of video surveillance that were obtained and viewed by investigators,” Leetham added.

“Currently, there is no criminal element of this tragic incident; Ernst is seen alone entering the creek multiple times on video. Toxicology is pending before a final conclusion is met.”

Responding to follow-up questions from the Herald & Review by email, Leetham said: “No, it does not appear to be a suicide.”

The discovery of the remains so close to the high school had caused the shutdown of the campus Friday evening but normal activities had resumed Saturday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

