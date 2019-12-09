No injuries reported in fire at ADM facility Monday morning

DECATUR — No injuries were reported in a fire that took place at an Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Monday morning.
Spokeswoman Jackie Anderson confirmed the fire occurred in the solvent extraction facility of the company's processing complex, 4666 Faries Parkway. The fire was contained, but the company asked the Decatur Fire Department to be on site for assistance.
The facility was evacuated as a precaution, she said.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites