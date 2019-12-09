You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No injuries reported in fire at ADM facility Monday morning
0 comments

No injuries reported in fire at ADM facility Monday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — No injuries were reported in a fire that took place at an Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Monday morning. 

Spokeswoman Jackie Anderson confirmed the fire occurred in the solvent extraction facility of the company's processing complex, 4666 Faries Parkway. The fire was contained, but the company asked the Decatur Fire Department to be on site for assistance. 

The facility was evacuated as a precaution, she said.

Central Illinois fire departments through the years

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News