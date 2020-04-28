You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases in Christian, Montgomery counties
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows COVID-19. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. 

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Officials of the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency announced there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian and Montgomery counties as of Monday night. 

Officials are urging residents to follow social distancing and wear face masks in public. 

"If you consider that everyone you meet could unknowingly be a carrier of COVID-19 and protect yourself according to CDC protocols, you are doing everything you can to keep you and your family safe," the EMA team wrote in a press release. 

The total cumulative reported test numbers for Christian County are 28 positive tests including four deaths. There are also 248 negative tests. There is a total of 23 positive tests in Montgomery County including one death. The county has 309 negative tests. 

Data surrounding the number of residents who have recovered are difficult to report because individuals recover at their own rate, officials said. 

Denise Larson, director of the Christian County Public Health Department, said the county has had cases that had resolved symptoms before their test results came back. "From my perspective, I have talked with not only individuals that have tested positive, but their loved ones, and everyone has a different piece to share on what recovery entails." 

She advised that residents focus on doing their part toward recovery and wear masks in public. 

"How can you base recovery on that statistic? You cannot," Larson said. 

Greg Nimmo

Director of Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Greg Nimmo

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

