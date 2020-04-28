No new COVID-19 cases in Christian, Montgomery counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Officials of the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency announced there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian and Montgomery counties as of Monday night.

Officials are urging residents to follow social distancing and wear face masks in public.

"If you consider that everyone you meet could unknowingly be a carrier of COVID-19 and protect yourself according to CDC protocols, you are doing everything you can to keep you and your family safe," the EMA team wrote in a press release.

The total cumulative reported test numbers for Christian County are 28 positive tests including four deaths. There are also 248 negative tests. There is a total of 23 positive tests in Montgomery County including one death. The county has 309 negative tests.

Data surrounding the number of residents who have recovered are difficult to report because individuals recover at their own rate, officials said.