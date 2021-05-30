Normal man crashed tour bus, police say

NORMAL — A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.

The man faces three felony and three misdemeanor charges including attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Normal police Sgt. Mike Chiesi said the incident started about 6 a.m. Thursday when the man allegedly entered a Timi’s Tour Bus in uptown Normal. The bus driver tried to get him to leave and the man drove off, with the driver on the bus, eventually crashing the bus near the Meijer store in the 1900 block of East College Avenue, Chiesi said.

“The suspect took off and we apprehended him,” said Chiesi.

After he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center to be checked out, “a small tussle ensured” as the man fought with officers, said Chiesi.

“We were able to get him under control,” he said, and the man was “taken to the jail without further incident.” Bond was set at $200,000.

Chiesi said an officer suffered cuts and scrapes, but he did not know about injuries to the bus driver.

