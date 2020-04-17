You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Edward Street house fire under investigation
0 comments
top story

North Edward Street house fire under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Decatur Fire Truck

DECATUR — A house fire Thursday evening in the 1300 block of North Edward Street is under investigation.

Crews arrived at about 7:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the attic, the fire department said in a statement. No one was inside, but a dog and cat were rescued.

The Decatur Fire Department Investigations Bureau is determining what caused the fire.

A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News