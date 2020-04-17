North Edward Street house fire under investigation

DECATUR — A house fire Thursday evening in the 1300 block of North Edward Street is under investigation.
Crews arrived at about 7:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the attic, the fire department said in a statement. No one was inside, but a dog and cat were rescued.
The Decatur Fire Department Investigations Bureau is determining what caused the fire.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
