North Moffet Lane closed until Friday during watermain work

DECATUR — North Moffet Lane is scheduled to be closed until Friday to allow for water main work.

A news release from the city of Decatur says the total closure involves North Moffet between U.S. 36 and West Westminister Avenue until 5 p.m. Friday.

A detour route has been marked. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in the work area.

