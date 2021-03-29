 Skip to main content
North Moffet Lane closed until Friday during watermain work
North Moffet Lane closed until Friday during watermain work

DECATUR — North Moffet Lane is scheduled to be closed until Friday to allow for water main work.

A news release from the city of Decatur says the total closure involves North Moffet between U.S. 36 and West Westminister Avenue until 5 p.m. Friday.

A detour route has been marked. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in the work area. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

