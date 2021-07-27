 Skip to main content
North Prospect lane closure planned

DECATUR — North Prospect Drive will be closed for a sanitary sewer install by Burdick Plumbing beginning Wednesday, July 28.

The southbound lane between Shutter Drive and the north entrance to Monical's Pizza will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with all lanes closed Thursday and Friday, July 29-30, until approximately 5 p.m. Friday.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the work is underway.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

