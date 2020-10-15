Northgate Pet Clinic staff member tests positive

DECATUR — An employee of Northgate Pet Clinic has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

The veterinary practice posted the news on its Facebook page on Wednesday and said plans are to continue offering care to its patients, though some changes will be made, to be announced shortly.

The clinic is working with the Macon County Health Department.

The state reported 2,862 newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus and 49 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the state-reported totals to 327,605 known cases and 9,074 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate was 4.6% for the period that ended Tuesday, up from 3.5% a week earlier.

____________________________________________________________

Readers submit their dog pictures

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.