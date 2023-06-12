DECATUR — The final report of the bankruptcy trustee winding up the affairs of the Decatur Celebration shows that a lot of smaller creditors are going to get nothing, and some of the bigger ones are in for what Wall Street bankers call a substantial “haircut.”

A haircut means having to accept cents on the dollar for the original bill owed. And, in the case of the bankrupt Celebration, there just isn’t much left in the bank after the earthly remains of the Decatur street festival were sold off.

Trustee and Decatur-based lawyer Jeffrey D. Richardson reports scraping together a total of $8,658.87 from the sale of everything left, the most valuable items ranging from a used forklift to electrical equipment.

The Trustee’s Final Report filed by Richardson said out of that must come his fees $1,639.04, plus reimbursement for expenses amounting to $313.99. That leaves a remaining balance of $6,705.84 to satisfy the creditors; previous estimates had logged the Celebration’s debts as adding up to more than $80,000.

Richardson said the bankruptcy has allowed claims of “general (unsecured) creditors totaling $35,517.21.” A list of some of the bigger creditors shows that on average they will get just under 19% of their original claims. There are 10 of them altogether, and those 10 debts eat up all of the remaining $6,705.84.

Bodine Electrical Service Co., for example, was owed $17,687.21 and is listed to get $3,339.44. Pepsi Refreshment Services of Decatur is owed $5,000 and is scheduled to receive $944.03, while Coleman Concessions Inc. put in a claim for $2,310 and is due to get back $436.14.

Some smaller vendors reported paying $500 deposits to secure their spots in the annual August festival before finding out it was gone and not coming back. The Celebration's board of directors first announced the 2020 event had been canceled and followed that in 2021 with the news it was over for good.

COVID-19 pandemic concerns were cited for the initial cancellation and then crippling financial woes were listed as the reason the big festival had finally come to its end.

Not long after the bankruptcy proceedings had begun, the trustee said he received complaints of “potential malfeasance by former officers” of the Celebration’s organization. He said he would look into them but was hampered by “the limited financial resources that are likely in this case.”

His final report makes no further mention of the results of those efforts or any information found out. Richardson did not return a phone call from the Herald & Review seeking comment.

Among the dozens of vendors who will be getting nothing are philanthropic barbecue cooking experts Vinnie and Debra Barbee. They loved the Celebration and used it as a major fundraiser for their many charitable feedings of the needy each year. But they never even bothered submitting a claim to get their $500 back.

Vinnie Barbee said with so few dollars to pay so much owed to so many, he knew it was hopeless to even try. “The wife told me ‘Don’t worry about it, let it go,” he said.

“Life goes on, life goes on. The Celebration is dead and gone now, but we wish it was still with us. We miss the people, we really miss the people.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe misses it all, too, but is also thankful for the fun memories and great times the eclectic mix of music, entertainment, food and crafts vendors gave the city in a run that lasted more than 30 years after its beginning in 1986.

“I do think we really need to look at the positive side, and many events just don’t last like the Decatur Celebration did. We had three decades of it, which is phenomenal in itself,” said Moore Wolfe.

“But it is certainly sad to lose it: I loved the Celebration and there was nothing like the excitement of the set-up for it and seeing the streets being blocked off and you could see the vendors setting up and you start to smell the food; it was just fabulous.”

Turning back to the positive, the mayor also said Decatur had other new entertainment centers to be grateful for, citing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Splash Cove and Decatur Park District programs, along with new life being breathed into the historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater.

“We’ve had a lot of new things happening here since the start of the Decatur Celebration all those years ago,” said Moore Wolfe. “It’s exciting.”

