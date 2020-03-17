NTSB: Cessna appeared to have no mechanical issues when it crash near Lincoln

PEORIA -- A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the crash of a small plane near Lincoln earlier this month that killed three said there appeared to be no signs of mechanical issues on the plane.

The NTSB recently released its report regarding the March 3 crash that killed the pilot, Mitchell Janssen of Princeville, and his two passengers, Kevin Chapman of Urbana and Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wis. Their Cessna 172 plane crashed into Interstate 55 at the west edge of Lincoln at about 8:46 a.m. that day.

"A postaccident examination of the airframe and engine found no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures. The postaccident examination of the wreckage did not reveal evidence of a bird strike or snarge," the report said.

Additionally, there was found to be nothing wrong with the fuel. A preliminary review of weather data prior to and at the time of the accident found no evidence of low-level wind shear occurring near the accident site at the altitude the airplane was performing the orbiting turn, the report said.

