NTSB to release preliminary report from fatal crash outside Lincoln
0 comments
top story

NTSB to release preliminary report from fatal crash outside Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
030420-blm-loc-6aircrash

Emergency crews inspect the scene of a plane crash on Interstate 55 in Lincoln on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Illinois State Police plans to release details about the three killed in the crash on Wednesday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have ended their work at the scene of the fatal plane crash outside Lincoln and will issue a preliminary report in the next few days.

NTSB Public Affairs Officer Terry Williams said the initial report for the crash will include the early information gathered from the crash on Interstate 55 that left three men dead last Tuesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “We are still in the very very early stages of this investigation.”

NTSB will not be able to say what caused the crash or any other analysis found in their investigation for 12-18 months, Williams said.

Pilot Mitchell Janssen of Princeville and passengers Keven Chapman of Urbana and Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wis., were aboard the Cessna 172 Skyhawk when it crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels, near the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121.

The plane, which was destroyed on impact, belonged to Synergy Flight Center LLC in Bloomington, where Janssen was a flight instructor. The trio took off from Bloomington that morning, but their destination is unknown.

COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News