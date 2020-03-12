NTSB to release preliminary report from fatal crash outside Lincoln

BLOOMINGTON — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have ended their work at the scene of the fatal plane crash outside Lincoln and will issue a preliminary report in the next few days.
NTSB Public Affairs Officer Terry Williams said the initial report for the crash will include the early information gathered from the crash on Interstate 55 that left three men dead last Tuesday.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “We are still in the very very early stages of this investigation.”
You have free articles remaining.
NTSB will not be able to say what caused the crash or any other analysis found in their investigation for 12-18 months, Williams said.
Pilot Mitchell Janssen of Princeville and passengers Keven Chapman of Urbana and Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wis., were aboard the Cessna 172 Skyhawk when it crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels, near the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121.
The plane, which was destroyed on impact, belonged to Synergy Flight Center LLC in Bloomington, where Janssen was a flight instructor. The trio took off from Bloomington that morning, but their destination is unknown.
COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash
Reporter Sierra Henry talks about developing stories from The Pantagraph ...
The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, discusses the plane crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.
Pantagraph staff give update on plane crash after speaking with local businesses and Fire Chief Chris Buse, with the Lincoln Rural Fire Protec…
Firefighters respond to an airplane crash on I-55 near Lincoln
The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred about six miles from the site of an emergency landing two years ago.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash onto Interstate 55 Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Interstate 55 southbound lanes opened to through traffic March 3 afternoon after several hours of investigating a small plane crash that kille…
Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Here's what we know so far about the incident:
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Central Illinois has seen its share of plane crashes
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.