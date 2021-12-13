Nurse who used dead Decatur patient's credit card sentenced to probation

DECATUR — Velma L. Copeland, the former Decatur nursing home charge nurse who went shopping with a dead patient’s credit card, took a plea deal Monday and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Copeland, 48, had been due to face a jury trial Monday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated identity theft, unlawful possession of a credit card and illegal drug possession.

The plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Kevin Markes, saw the aggravated identity theft charge amended to identity theft, a Class 4 felony. Judge Rodney Forbes then agreed to dismiss the remaining charges.

The judge further ordered that Copeland, who lives in Kincaid, undergo an evaluation for substance abuse and complete any recommended treatment.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case said an 84-year-old man died Nov. 24, 2020, while a patient at Fair Havens Senior Living facility. His 55-year-old daughter called detectives Dec. 22 after discovering some 21 transactions racked up on her father’s credit card from the day of his death through Dec. 2.

Items charged ranged from a $405 utility bill to a video game for $299, along with other charges for food, gas and a dog collar, adding up to a total of more than $1,700. Detective Adam Siefman said he pulled surveillance footage from various stores and businesses that matched the time of the transactions which showed Copeland, sometimes still dressed in nursing scrubs, using the dead patient’s Discover Card.

Siefman checked with the nursing home and found it was Copeland who had been working as the charge nurse for the unit on the day the patient died and the day after.

“During a Miranda interview, Velma admitted to finding the credit card under the bedside table where the victim was housed after he passed,” said Siefman in the affidavit. “Velma admitted to taking the credit card and making purchases using (the patient’s) credit card…

“Velma claimed she had been without a job for approximately six months prior to her employment at Fairhaven’s and had no money.”

The guilty plea in the Decatur case doesn’t end Copeland’s legal problems, however. Court records show that, at the time of the Decatur crime, she was on “first offender probation” out of Christian County after pleading guilty in December of 2019 to a charge of methamphetamine possession.

Before passing sentence Monday, Judge Forbes warned Copeland: “...It’s possible this plea of guilty could be used to violate your first offender probation status, you understand that?”

“Yes, your honor,” Copeland replied.

Christian County Circuit Court records show the state filed a petition to revoke her probation status March 24 and Copeland is due in court on that case Wednesday.

