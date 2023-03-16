OAKLEY — David A. McGee, the Oakley man already convicted of the attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 78-year-woman, is now accused of the criminal sexual abuse of a 58-year-old female victim.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said McGee, 43, had been staying with the 58-year-old woman in Oakley since December after being released from prison.

He was sentenced to 15 years incarceration after a Macon County jury convicted him in October 2016 of the attempted sex attack on the 78-year-old victim, who had been gagged with duct tape. The conviction was later upheld after appeal court judges rejected the defendant's claim his defense had been compromised because evidence the victim suffered hallucinations should have been heard at his trial.

The new case against McGee dates to the night and early hours of Feb. 16 when the affidavit quotes the 58-year-old woman as saying she was awakened in her bedroom by feeling a tug on her jeans.

“She realized David was in her room, with no clothing on, attempting to pull her pants down,” said the affidavit, signed by Deputy Todd Choatie. “Later, she realized her pants were unbuttoned and her zipper was down. Her pants were buttoned and her zipper was up when she fell asleep.”

Choatie said the woman was so worried after the incident she was unable to go back to sleep and texted McGee to gather his belongings because she was throwing him out.

McGee was found and arrested Feb. 18 and appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on March 7 to be arraigned on the latest charge. He has yet to enter a formal plea and Judge Lindsey Shelton scheduled the case for a preliminary hearing on March 22.

McGee remained held in the Macon County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must pay a $5,000 bond to be freed.

A check of his record shows McGee is listed as a sexual predator on the sex offender registry maintained by the Illinois State Police. Information there said he had earlier been convicted of the aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old victim.

