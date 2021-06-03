Oconee man arrested after attempting to elude police, authorities say

SHELBYVILLE — An Oconee man faces multiple charges in Shelby County after authorities say he attempted to elude a deputy who was attempting to make a traffic stop because of a loud exhaust.

Nathan W. Moore, 38, has been charged with felony counts of armed violence, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance with a prior conviction and one count of resisting a peace officer.

According to a sworn affidavit, the chase started at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in Tower Hill. At the end of a brief chase, that saw the vehicle travel through several yards at a high rate of speed, the car came to rest at a tree line. The affidavit said Moore got out of the car and fled into the woods, but was soon apprehended without incident.

Police said Moore, who had a revoked license, had a 10-inch knife attached to his belt at the time of his arrest and a lead pipe with electrical tape wrapped on the end in the car. A search of Moore and the vehicle also turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Bail was set at $150,000.

