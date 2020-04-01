You are the owner of this article.
Officials: 2 Christian County residents have died from COVID-19
Covid test

In this March 11 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. 

 JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAYLORVILLE — Health officials announced Wednesday the first COVID-19-related deaths in Christian County. 

Christian County Coroner Amy Winans said both patients, a male and female, were in their 80s. Both were previously known cases. They people were not related.

Officials said they would not release any other details or answer questions about the deaths. 

"Today is a tough day for many as these are not just two cases in Christian County," Winans said. "These are two people whose family and friends are suffering the loss of loved ones from this virus that does not discriminate."

Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials have said there were 13 positive cases in the county, including the two residents who died. 

The first two cases announced were linked to the same Taylorville church, Crossroads Apostolic Ministries, officials previously said. 

Officials said Saturday that one of the first two cases was a resident of the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville, and that other residents were being tested. 

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Taylorville senior apartments, officials say

On Sunday, they confirmed that 11 more results were positive. The facility was placed under a quarantine and residents are not allowed to have visitors until further notice. There are 22 residents in the facility and one vacant apartment.

There are currently two Christian County residents hospitalized in Springfield for COVID-19, officials said. 

"This is a reality that dying from this disease is here in our own community and that we need to do our part in stopping the spread," Winans said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

