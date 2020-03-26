Officials: 2 cases of COVID-19 in Christian County linked to same church

“We are coordinating intently and we are sharing information,” said Greg Nimmo, director of the Christ-Mont EMA. “We are unified in what we are doing.”

Christian County is among 37 of the state's 102 counties to have a positive test result. Officials have stressed that testing is limited and many people with symptoms will not meet the state criteria to be tested, making it crucial to continue to take precautions regardless of the data.

“I don’t want to have people think that it is isolated to one incident or one population we all need to be maintaining the same guidelines,” Larson said. “Really just not being complacent about where you can or cannot get it ... I want all community members to be safe.”

Officials said they are not disclosing specifics about residents who test positive to respect their privacy. Larson said she checked in with the hospital on the status of the resident and was told he or she is stable and improving.