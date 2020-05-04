Officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials of the Christian-Montgomery Crisis Communications announced Monday.

The three new cases in Montgomery County make for a total of 29 positive tests, including one death. There are also 401 negative tests as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release by the joint county team.

No new cases were confirmed in Christian County, making for a total of 28 positive tests, including four deaths. The county has 358 negative tests.

Officials also highlighted local healthcare workers in a news release Monday.

Pana Community Hospital and Quad County Home Health is monitoring vulnerable patients in the home health and hospice program through telecommunications.

Tom Culberson, Quad County director of homecare programs, said in the news release the technology allows staff to check on patients while maintaining social distance as an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.