Officials confirm first COVID-19 death in Macon County

DECATUR — A man in his 80s is the first person in Macon County to die from COVID-19, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley confirmed Tuesday.

Binkley said the man was "associated with" Fair Havens Senior Living but would not confirm whether he lived there or release any other information about him, citing privacy rules.

The news comes after the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, released a statement saying that four cases of the virus were associated with an unnamed long-term care facility. The total number of cases in the county is up to 12.

Officials said they would not name the facility because of state guidelines.

Binkley later told the Herald & Review that the health department was releasing information about the man's association with Fair Havens because she was asked by the facility's administrator to do so.

“It is a rule that we do not put that info out to the public and press,” Binkley said. “We do let any parties that need to know for the purposes of preventing the spread of that illness.”