Officials confirm first Macon County COVID-19 death was resident of Decatur senior facility

DECATUR — The administrator of a Decatur nursing home said staff is taking steps to protect health of residents after officials confirmed that a resident has died, the county’s first COVID-19 fatality.
The man was in his 80s and lived at Fair Havens Senior Living before he was hospitalized, the county's Crisis Communications Team said in a statement. The team earlier in the day said the number of confirmed cases in the county had risen to 12.
“Death is kind of inevitable in a pandemic. Every life matters,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe . “I guess I really wasn’t expecting this so soon. This gentleman was older and he has a family that loves him and that will miss and mourn him, and the community will miss him too.”
The Crisis Communication Team, a joint effort of government and local health leaders, earlier in the day confirmed that four of the county's 12 positive cases are associated with a long-term care facility; officials would not confirm that Fair Havens is that facility. The Macon County Health Department continues to identify and notify people who have had contact with patients who test positive for the virus.
"It is imperative that we all consider ourselves at risk for exposure to and contraction of COVID-19," the Crisis Communication Team said Tuesday evening. "This means that we must take social distancing seriously, stay home as often as possible, and self- monitor for symptoms. Everyone has a role to play in staying healthy and keeping others healthy."
Officials said Tuesday afternoon that 92 tests have been completed in Macon County and six are pending. The first positive cases in the county were confirmed on March 27.
Binkley told the Herald & Review that the county health department confirmed that the man who died had lived at Fair Havens because of a request from the facility's administrator. Typically, she said, that information would not be released because of rules about patients' privacy.
Mark Matthews, Fair Havens Senior Living administrator, said in a statement to the Herald & Review that staff are taking a number of measures to prevent the spread of germs and the virus during a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, the country, and our state, we continue to work closely with the county health department, the state health department, and federal government agencies as well as the CDC," he said. "Every decision we make is based upon guidance received from those agencies."
Staff and residents are being regularly screened for symptoms; employees wear masks the entire time they are at work, and they work in the same, consistent areas of the building at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
Visitors and all non-essential providers and vendors have been restricted for the past month, he said. All communal activities have been suspended, and cleaning and disinfecting have been enhanced.
But even with the extra measures, family members of residents in the facility are concerned. Sue Haury, daughter of a 95-year-old woman currently residing in the facility, said she was unaware of the positive COVID-19 cases in residents and employees at Fair Havens until she saw a television news broadcast stating the information.
She told the Herald & Review she is worried about her mother, other residents and the staff.
“I am concerned because the nursing home doesn’t seem to be very forthcoming,” said Haury, of Springfield. “I just wish they would be more open.”
Matthews said he was uncomfortable answering questions from a reporter who reached him by phone, including how residents' families were told about the presence of the virus at the facility.
Binkley said the health department was trying to be as transparent as possible but would always be respectful of patients' privacy.
Health agencies in some other Illinois counties, including Christian County, have identified long-term care facilities where an outbreak of the virus was identified. Officials in Macon County said people who had contact with infected patients would be notified, but the information would not be released more widely.
“It is a rule that we do not put that info out to the public and press,” Binkley said. “We do let any parties that need to know for the purposes of preventing the spread of that illness.”
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.