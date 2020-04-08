Officials confirm first Macon County COVID-19 death was resident of Decatur senior facility

Binkley told the Herald & Review that the county health department confirmed that the man who died had lived at Fair Havens because of a request from the facility's administrator. Typically, she said, that information would not be released because of rules about patients' privacy.

Mark Matthews, Fair Havens Senior Living administrator, said in a statement to the Herald & Review that staff are taking a number of measures to prevent the spread of germs and the virus during a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, the country, and our state, we continue to work closely with the county health department, the state health department, and federal government agencies as well as the CDC," he said. "Every decision we make is based upon guidance received from those agencies."

Staff and residents are being regularly screened for symptoms; employees wear masks the entire time they are at work, and they work in the same, consistent areas of the building at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.

Visitors and all non-essential providers and vendors have been restricted for the past month, he said. All communal activities have been suspended, and cleaning and disinfecting have been enhanced.