Officials confirm first Macon County death was resident of Decatur senior facility

DECATUR — The administrator of a Decatur nursing home said staff is taking steps to protect health of residents after officials confirmed that a resident has died, the county’s first COVID fatality.

The man was in his 80s and lived at Fair Havens Senior Living before he was hospitalized, the county's Crisis Communications Team said in a statement. The team earlier in the day said the number of confirmed cases in the county had risen to 12.

“Death is kind of inevitable in a pandemic. Every life matters,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe . “I guess I really wasn’t expecting this so soon. This gentleman was older and he has a family that loves him and that will miss and mourn him, and the community will miss him too.”

The Crisis Communication Team, a joint effort of government and local health leaders, earlier in the day confirmed that four of the county's 12 positive cases are associated with a long-term care facility; officials would not confirm that Fair Havens is that facility. The Macon County Health Department continues to identify and notify people who have had contact with patients who test positive for the virus.