Officials: 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Christian County

DECATUR — The second Christian County resident to test positive for COVID-19 has been transferred to a Springfield hospital, officials said Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health the positive test result to the county late Wednesday night, Christian-Montgomery counties Emergency Management Agency officials said during a press conference Thursday. Local health officials are working with the state, which is investigating.

They stressed that residents should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and stay home when possible.

“We are coordinating intently and we are sharing information,” said Greg Nimmo, director of the Christ-Mont EMA. “We are unified in what we are doing.”

Christian County is among 35 of the state's 102 counties to have a positive test result. Officials have stressed that testing is limited and many people will symptoms will not meet the state criteria to be tested, making it crucial to continue to take precautions regardless of the data.