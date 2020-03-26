Officials: 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Christian County

DECATUR — The second Christian County resident to test positive for COVID-19 has been transferred to a Springfield hospital, officials said Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health the positive test result to the county late Wednesday night, Christian-Montgomery counties Emergency Management Agency officials said during a press conference Thursday. Local health officials are working with the state, which is investigating.
They stressed that residents should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and stay home when possible.
“We are coordinating intently and we are sharing information,” said Greg Nimmo, director of the Christ-Mont EMA. “We are unified in what we are doing.”
Christian County is among 35 of the state's 102 counties to have a positive test result. Officials have stressed that testing is limited and many people will symptoms will not meet the state criteria to be tested, making it crucial to continue to take precautions regardless of the data.
Officials said they are not disclosing specifics about residents who test positive to respect their privacy. Christian County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson said she checked in with the hospital on the status of the resident and was told he or she is stable and improving
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the following test numbers from each County are: Montgomery County, 18 pending tests, 0 positive tests, and 17 negative tests. Christian County has 2 pending tests, 1 previous positive test, 1 new positive test, and 17 negative tests.
Larson said the first Christian County resident who tested positive for coronavirus last week is in home quarantine and doing well.
States Attorney Bryant Hitchings said residents should remain calm.
"We ask Montgomery County residents to not become complacent just because there are no positive tests in this county or with anyone you know," Hitchings said. He added that residents should continue to practice proper hygiene and to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of it immediately.
Health care workers nationwide are pleading for their communities to help with shortages of personal protective equipment including gloves, masks and gowns.
Nimmo said they plan to host a personal protective equipment drive and will announce more details later this week.
