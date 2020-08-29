 Skip to main content
Officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County
DECATUR — Health officials say 11 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Macon County.

Macon County Health Department officials reported 926 total cases in the county as of Saturday. The county report also showed 27 deaths in Macon County and 10 were currently hospitalized. 

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

