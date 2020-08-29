Officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say 11 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Macon County.
Macon County Health Department officials reported 926 total cases in the county as of Saturday. The county report also showed 27 deaths in Macon County and 10 were currently hospitalized.
Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois
