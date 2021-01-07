 Skip to main content
One COVID death on Thursday in Macon County
One COVID death on Thursday in Macon County

COVID-19
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department announced on Thursday the death of a man in his 90s from COVID-19.

Health officials say 87 new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday reported that the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in county to 8,380. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County since the pandemic is now 163.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 8,757 new positive cases and 177 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

