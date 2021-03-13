One-dose COVID-19 vaccine available to Shelby County residents who meet criteria

Shelby County one-shot vaccine categories:

Phase 1B: Age 65 and older and essential workers age 16 and older.

Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers age 16 and older and residents age 65 and over to get vaccinated. The frontline essential workers designation includes many residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance. This includes first responders, K-12 education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, Utility workers, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

Phase 1B+: Age 16 and older.

Phase 1B+ includes vaccine eligibility to people in Illinois with serious medical conditions. The expanded list of eligible conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart conditions, immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease. The expansion of Phase 1B+ will allow an additional 3.4 million people across Illinois to become eligible for the vaccine.