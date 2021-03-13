 Skip to main content
One-dose COVID-19 vaccine available to Shelby County residents who meet criteria
One-dose COVID-19 vaccine available to Shelby County residents who meet criteria

SHELBY COUNTY— A one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is available for residents of Shelby County.

The open enrollment for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine was announced Friday by the Shelby County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois National Guard for those who reside and work in Shelby County. 

Those looking to get a vaccine need to access it through https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/shelbynationalguard/. Residents must also have a photo ID and meet one of these categories:

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

