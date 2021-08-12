One of Hawaii's most wanted arrested in Decatur, police say

DECATUR — A man described as one of Honolulu's most wanted fugitives was arrested in Decatur Wednesday evening, a sworn affidavit said.

Theotis C. White Jr. was captured after the affidavit said his vehicle fled from a Decatur Police Community Action Team patrol in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

Officer Hannah Millington said when she ran White’s name through a criminal database she got a hit from Hawaii. “Through further investigation it was determined that Theotis … was one of Honolulu, Hawaii’s most wanted for attempted murder in the second degree,” Millington added.

A Herald & Review check of Crime Stoppers Honolulu said White was being sought on a grand jury bench warrant for the crime which dates to July 17, 2019.

The Crime Stoppers report continues: “The victim was driving westbound on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp when he observed a vehicle pull alongside him. The victim then observed the driver to be holding a gun and waving it in the air. When the victim tried to get away, the driver shot at him several times causing him to sustain multiple gunshot wounds.

“Police were notified and, through the investigation, the shooter has been identified as Theotis White. White has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.”

Millington said White, 24, who now lists an address in Galesburg, was captured after he had noticed a police patrol car behind and fled at a high rate of speed. She describes him as ignoring lights and sirens and said police broke off their pursuit after he ran a stop sign. But officers continued to monitor his vehicle which went out of control and struck a curb at the North Union Street and West Leafland Avenue intersection.

Millington said White took off on foot but was quickly chased down in the front yard of a house in the 100 block of West Packard Street. A police dog called Magnus was brought in to conduct a “free air sniff” of White’s vehicle and soon alerted to the presence of narcotics, the officer reported.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle at which time a prescription bottle containing 10 (five milligram tablets) of Oxycodone was located in the center console,” said Millington. “The label of the prescription bottle had been altered so that the name had been scratched off.”

White was booked on preliminary charges of resisting police and possession of a controlled substance. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $5,000, meaning he would have to post a $500 bond to be freed. Millington noted that the Honolulu warrant is requesting bail be set at $1 million.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

