One-vehicle crash in Piatt County injures 2

PIATT COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday along Interstate 72 that sent two people to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 23-year-old woman from Decatur was traveling east on the interstate at milepost 170.5 in Piatt County when the vehicle she was driving veered left toward the median, then abruptly veered right.

The vehicle "crossed both eastbound lanes of travel, entering the right emergency shoulder," the report stated. "(The vehicle) crashed into the eastbound guardrail, driver’s side first, coming to rest upright in the right ditch." The driver and her 30-year-old passenger, a man from Champaign, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The driver's side of the vehicle sustained severe damage.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

The passenger was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

