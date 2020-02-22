You are the owner of this article.
One-vehicle crash results in fire
FAYETTE COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 2:23 a.m. Saturday on Illinois Route 128 near county road 2950 in Fayette County.

Josh Dale Ledbetter, 20, of Effingham was the driver of the 2006 silver Chevrolet. He lost control of the car after swerving on the gravel shoulder. The vehicle entered the ditch, striking a culvert, then was airborne before overturning and catching on fire.

Ledbetter escaped the vehicle but suffered injuries from the crash. He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

