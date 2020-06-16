Operation Ice Cap leads to 16 drug arrests in Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE — Operation Ice Cap, a multi-month investigation into drug activity in Taylorville, came to a head Tuesday with a sweep that resulted in 16 arrests.
"When the police and citizens worked together, this is what makes a huge impact on our city," Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the investigation began in December after residents came to the department with information about drug activity.
That led to the Taylorville Police Community Action Team conducting surveillance operations that included undercover narcotics purchases that resulted in the issuance of 17 arrest warrants for methamphetamine delivery.
Wheeler said police also obtained a search warrant for a known drug house in the 1100 block of Rich Street, which was executed at 6 a.m. Tuesday by members of the police department, the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Illinois State Police. That search led to the arrest of four subjects on delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Authorities then went in search of others named in the warrants, Wheeler said. Five individuals are still being sought. Nearly all of those arrested or still being sought are Taylorville residents, ranging in age from 22 to 57.
In addition to the help provided by citizens, Wheeler attributed the success of Tuesday's operation to the participating arresting agencies and State's Attorney Mike Havera.
"We would not have had a great outcome without them," he said.
PHOTOS: Taylorville community rallies in honor go George Floyd
Taylorville_Protest 1 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 3 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 4 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 5 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 6 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 7 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 8 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 9 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 10 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 11 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 12 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 13 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 14 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 15 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 16 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 17 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 18 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 19 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 20 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 21 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 22 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 23 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 24 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 25 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 26 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 27 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 28 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 29 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 30 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 31 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 32 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 33 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 34 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 35 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 36 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 37 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 38 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 39 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 40 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 41 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 42 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 43 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 44 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 45 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 46 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 47 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 48 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 49 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 50 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 51 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 52 06.04.20.JPG
Taylorville_Protest 53 06.04.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!