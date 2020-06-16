Operation Ice Cap leads to 16 drug arrests in Taylorville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TAYLORVILLE — Operation Ice Cap, a multi-month investigation into drug activity in Taylorville, came to a head Tuesday with a sweep that resulted in 16 arrests.

"When the police and citizens worked together, this is what makes a huge impact on our city," Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the investigation began in December after residents came to the department with information about drug activity.

That led to the Taylorville Police Community Action Team conducting surveillance operations that included undercover narcotics purchases that resulted in the issuance of 17 arrest warrants for methamphetamine delivery.

Wheeler said police also obtained a search warrant for a known drug house in the 1100 block of Rich Street, which was executed at 6 a.m. Tuesday by members of the police department, the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Illinois State Police. That search led to the arrest of four subjects on delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities then went in search of others named in the warrants, Wheeler said. Five individuals are still being sought. Nearly all of those arrested or still being sought are Taylorville residents, ranging in age from 22 to 57.