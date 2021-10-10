'Operation Speed Trap' results in drug-related arrests in Taylorville, police report

TAYLORVILLE — Police in Taylorville said nine people were arrested after a series of raids targeting “low to mid-level” drug dealing in and around the city.

Dubbed “Operation Speed Trap,” the raids were carried out from early morning to the evening hours of Friday. The operation was handled by the Taylorville Police Emergency Response Team, which includes members of both the Kincaid and Assumption police departments.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, in a statement on the police Facebook page, said officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine along with electronic scales and plastic baggies typically associated with illegal drug dealing.

The suspects were jailed on preliminary charges ranging from possession of meth with intent to deliver and drug possession.

Wheeler cited “tremendous support” from citizens in providing information that allowed police to work with the Christian County State's Attorney’s Office to obtain search warrants. The chief said the city was determined to go after and shut down drug houses wherever it finds them.

“The city will not tolerate those so-called houses in our community,” said Wheeler. “We want all of our neighborhoods drug free. And we are still looking for more subjects; I am very proud of all the hard work that was put in on this operation and we are not finished.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

