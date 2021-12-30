Oreana man arrested after he injures wife while making grab for wedding ring, police report

OREANA — An Oreana man was arrested after police said he accused his wife of cheating on him and injured her while trying to grab back her wedding ring.

A sworn affidavit from the Oreana Police Department described the 33-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife as having been arguing into the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

The affidavit said the enraged husband was described as dumping out the contents of his wife’s purse in a search for her phone before telling her “he wanted the ring back.”

“(She) stated when he told her he wanted the ring back, (he) grabbed her by her shirt and pulled her up while she was lying in bed,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Greg Wheeler, who also serves as the Warrensburg police chief.

“(She) stated while he pulled her by the shirt she also got hit in the right eye.”

The wife told police there were two young children present with her in the bed when the assault occurred and she was also scared because her husband kept a gun under the mattress.

“I did ask (her) if he had ever taken the gun from between the mattress during this incident,” said Wheeler. “(She) stated no, only that he lifted the mattress where the gun was. She stated he did this when she was on the phone calling the police.”

Wheeler quotes the husband as explaining he had made a grab for the wedding ring because his wife was cheating on him and he wanted the ring back. Wheeler said the wife was left with swelling around her eye after the incident and scratches on the forearm above her left hand, where her wedding ring was still in place.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Macon County Jail records show he was released the same day he was booked in after posting $200 bond on bail set at $2,000. His bail conditions forbid him to go home or have any contact with his wife.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

