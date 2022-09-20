Oreana well argument descends into violence, police say

OREANA — Two brother-in-laws arguing over a well in Oreana ended up with one man strangling the other and biting him, according to police.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble started on the afternoon of Aug. 26 in the 5500 block of Kirby Road.

The 56-year-old man who wound up being arrested said he shares the well with his 80-year-old brother-in-law and had been out chatting with workers from a company that maintains the well.

The affidavit said the 80-year-old came out “to see what was going on” and the younger man told him he would brief him later and his presence wasn’t required.

“I’ll do whatever the hell I want,” the older man is quoted as saying before he left.

Tempers continued to run hot later when the younger man said he saw his older brother-in-law back at the well “to inspect things.” The affidavit quotes the younger man as saying he approached his relative who swung around and clubbed him on the arm with his walking cane.

The confrontation escalated from there and the older man was pushed to the ground with the younger man on top of him. “(His) hands were placed around (the older man’s) neck, in a manner that caused him to be incapable of breathing for a few moments,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Deputy Curt Hale.

“Also, while on top of the (older man) he bit him on the left clavicle. I observed slight redness to (the older man’s) neck and obvious bite marks on his left clavicle.”

The younger man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery. Hale explained the aggravating factors being the battery involved strangulation and the victim is aged over 60.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the younger man has been released after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $10,000.

Bail conditions forbid the man to have any contact with his brother-in-law.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.