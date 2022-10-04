 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon man arrested with illegal gun and drugs gets 8 year sentence

SHELBYVILLE — An Oregon man caught driving in Shelby County with an illegal gun and 8½ pounds of cannabis was sentenced to eight years in prison.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Joshua Hicks, 40, was pulled over for a traffic infraction on Illinois 16 on Jan. 17.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brennan Atkinson said Hicks’s vehicle had a heavy odor of cannabis and a strange arrangement for unlocking the trunk. Kroncke said Atkinson noted the trunk had been altered so it could not be unlocked from outside and had to be released by pulling a rope threaded through an opening in the backseat.

“Upon gaining entry to the trunk, Deputy Atkinson observed a 9mm handgun in a book bag next to packaging materials for cannabis distribution as well as 3,917.3 grams of cannabis (8½ pounds),” said Kroncke.

Hicks was sentenced Sept. 30 after being convicted of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Kroncke said Hicks has a previous conviction for bank robbery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

