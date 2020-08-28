Outbreak of COVID-19 in Taylorville and Pana nursing facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday several positive coronavirus cases from Pana's Life’s Journey Senior Living and Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Life’s Journey Senior Living of Pana has 15 residents and seven staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are isolated, and the staff members have been quarantined.

Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab has 33 residents and 12 staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents that have tested positive are isolated, and the staff members that are positive have been quarantined.

Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.