Outbreak of COVID-19 in Taylorville and Pana nursing facilities
Outbreak of COVID-19 in Taylorville and Pana nursing facilities

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday several positive coronavirus cases from Pana's Life’s Journey Senior Living and Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Life’s Journey Senior Living of Pana has 15 residents and seven staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are isolated, and the staff members have been quarantined.

Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab has 33 residents and 12 staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents that have tested positive are isolated, and the staff members that are positive have been quarantined.

