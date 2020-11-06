 Skip to main content
Overnight Decatur van fire under investigation
top story

Overnight Decatur van fire under investigation

DECATUR — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire on Friday.

Crews were dispatched to North Bachrach Court off of West Mound Road at 9:10 p.m.

"The first arriving unit reported a fully involved passenger van. Fire units quickly extinguished the fire," the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement. 

The vehicle was within 10 feet of a structure. 

No injuries were reported. 

