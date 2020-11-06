Overnight Decatur van fire under investigation

DECATUR — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire on Friday.
Crews were dispatched to North Bachrach Court off of West Mound Road at 9:10 p.m.
"The first arriving unit reported a fully involved passenger van. Fire units quickly extinguished the fire," the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement.
The vehicle was within 10 feet of a structure.
No injuries were reported.
