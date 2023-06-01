DECATUR — The owner of a car linked by police to a series of gang-related shootings in Decatur — including one murder and a wounding — has appeared in court denying weapons charges.

Sha’ron J. Browning, 19, entered not guilty pleas on two counts accusing him of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and a third charge alleging the reckless discharge of a gun.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said a maroon Kia saloon with dark-tinted windows is the common denominator seen by witnesses and recorded by surveillance cameras at several recent scenes of gun violence.

The affidavit said the vehicle was also observed by detectives parked at addresses in the city associated with members of the South Side Gang.

And on April 13 the car was in the area of the 700 block of South 16th Street where police patrols later responded to reports of shots fired. Inside a home there police found a mortally wounded Trevonse L. Reed, 24, who was later pronounced dead in a hospital emergency room.

Police also discovered a 26-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her leg and the side of her body. She survived.

The affidavit notes that Reed was a member of the East Side Gang and was known to often visit a house in the 1200 block of East Leafland Avenue, an address “known to be frequented by numerous East Side Gang members,” according to the affidavit.

“The South Side Gang has been involved in an ongoing feud with the East Side Gang for the last several years which has been the direct result of numerous shootings and homicides,” the affidavit said.

The East Leafland address had been targeted with gunfire on the afternoon of April 2 when four people were seen running across an empty lot near the house as gunfire poured from the passenger side of a vehicle later identified as Browning’s Kia.

“All four subjects begin running and diving on the ground,” the affidavit said. “The dirt around these four subjects can be seen shooting up into the air as if the ground is being struck by projectiles,”

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter went over the police affidavit Wednesday at a preliminary hearing where Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try Browning.

Giving evidence, Officer Jordan Girard said police had obtained text messages that proved Browning had been in the car shortly after the Leafland shooting happened.

On cross-examination, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders double checked that the text messages were the only solid link police had that Browning was in the car when the Leafland shooting happened.

“But not necessarily that he was a shooter?” Sanders asked. Girard replied that the texts aren’t that specific.

“And no one is able to identify him as being in the car and being the shooter?” Sanders asked. The officer replied that no witness has so far been able to do that, and no video surveillance obtained by police clearly showed the driver.

Browning is due back in court for a pretrial hearing August 9. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

