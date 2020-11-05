Pana care facility reports outbreak of 82 recent COVID-19 cases, officials report

PANA — Health officials say a total of 82 staffers and residents of a Pana senior living facility recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said the outbreak at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care Facility includes 56 residents and 26 staff members.

Heritage has been in direct contact with the local health department and Chris-Mont EMA since they were notified of the positive cases and are working to ensure the safety of the residents, according to Chris-Mont EMA.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 10,000 Thursday as the number of new confirmed cases smashed a one-day record by more than 2,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 9,935 new cases were accompanied by 97 COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday, the most since 116 deaths were reported on June 4. The 86,015 test results reported made for a one-day positivity rate of 11.6 percent and drove the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate to 9.1 percent.

Neither of those numbers had been that high since mid-May.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to surge as well, with 3,891 beds in use by those reported to have the disease. That’s the highest amount since May 21.