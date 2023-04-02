OWANECO — Illinois State Police identified the Pana driver killed in Saturday evening’s head-on crash on Illinois Route 29 near Owaneco as Scott McDonald, aged 50.

A news release from ISP said the 5:20 p.m. crash also left the driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old woman from Assumption and her passenger, a female aged 49 from Minier, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Christian County crash happened when McDonald’s northbound van tried to overtake another vehicle and collided with the woman driver’s southbound sport utility vehicle.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was shut down for an extensive period while the crash and its aftermath were dealt with.

