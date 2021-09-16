Pana drug dealer goes to prison for 21 years

PANA — Aaron B. Coulter of Pana was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday in Shelby County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Coulter, 42, who has a prior conviction for meth possession, was arrested March 25 after a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled him over for a vehicle infraction.

In a statement, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke praised the work of Deputy David Myers and his K-9 partner Kilo who sniffed out more than 100 grams of meth concealed in Coulter’s vehicle.

“A drug dealer whose selfish actions poisoned this community has been brought to justice and will no longer endanger the law abiding citizens of Shelby County,” Kroncke said.

Coulter was also fined $14,000.

