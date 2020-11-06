 Skip to main content
Pana Head Start staff tests positive for COVID
PANA — A staff member at the Pana Head Start, 721 E. Washington St., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency.

The facility will remain closed until Nov. 16. Contact tracing in being done by the Christian County Health Department.

The exposure will affect all students and staff, the health department said. All parents and staff will be contacted.

Those with concerns should contact their physician or the Christian County Health Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (217) 824-4113, ext. 111.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

