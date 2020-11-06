Pana Head Start staff tests positive for COVID

PANA — A staff member at the Pana Head Start, 721 E. Washington St., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency.

The facility will remain closed until Nov. 16. Contact tracing in being done by the Christian County Health Department.

The exposure will affect all students and staff, the health department said. All parents and staff will be contacted.

Those with concerns should contact their physician or the Christian County Health Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (217) 824-4113, ext. 111.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.