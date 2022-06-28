 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana hospital reacts to planned Decatur Ambulance Service closure

decatur ambulance service 4 06.20.18.JPG (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Decatur Ambulance Service unit is shown in this file photo from June, 2018. The provider, owned by Hospital Sisters Health System, will close on Sept. 1 of this year. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO

PANA — Pana Community Hospital will work with its other transport partners to ensure continued around the clock availability for patients after Decatur Ambulance Service closes. 

The hospital sent a statement to the Herald & Review on Tuesday, after news of the closure broke on Monday. Decatur Ambulance Service serves the Decatur, Pana and Shelbyville areas. It is the only ambulance provider in Decatur.

“The care of our patients is always our top priority. We are extremely fortunate to have several transport resources available in the Pana area. We will continue to work with our other partners to ensure 24-hour coverage to transport patients," said Trina Casner, Pana Community Hospital president and CEO, in the statement.

Pana Community Hospital served more than 5,000 patients in its emergency department last year. Patients had 1,438 ambulance rides and 56 patients were transported by helicopter, the statement said.

Decatur Ambulance Services will close as of Sept. 1, its parent company confirmed on Monday. It was bought by Hospital Sisters Health System in 2018. HSHS also operates St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. The ambulance service was founded in 1959. 

“Pana Community Hospital has had a long-standing relationship with Decatur Ambulance to provide transport of our patients for many years. We are saddened to see Decatur Ambulance services dissolve," said Greg Hager, nurse outpatient services manager. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

