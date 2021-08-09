Pana man dies after crash near city

PANA — A 78-year-old Pana man has died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

James Emerick, 78, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. Sunday by doctors at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where he had been taken for emergency treatment. A statement from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Emerick died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries” sustained in the crash.

Mystery surrounds how the accident happened, however. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances but said Emerick had been just north of Pana on Illinois 29 when he left the road after 7 a.m. for unknown reasons and crashed.

“It appears he may have been driving off the road for some distance, and we were thinking maybe he had a medical issue,” said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. “We’re waiting to get the results back from the autopsy.”

The sheriff said police would issue a further statement at that time.

