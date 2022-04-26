Pana man faces charge of making false 'terrorist threat'

PANA — William H. Carnahan of Pana was charged Monday with making a false terrorist threat.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the 40-year-old defendant had made verbal threats to return to a certain address while armed with a gun.

“And knowingly created the impression or belief that a terrorist act was about to be committed,” added Kroncke, who said he put victims in fear of “death or great bodily harm.”

Bail was set at $75,000 and the charge carries a sentencing range of from four to 15 years in prison.

Carnahan, who appeared in Shelby County Circuit Court by video link from the Shelby County Jail, represented himself and has yet to enter a formal plea. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing May 18.

