Panel discussion at Millikin University probes human trafficking

DECATUR — Learning about the shadowy nightmare world of human trafficking was the focus of a panel discussion Monday at Millikin University.

Laura Dean, an associate professor of political science and director of the Human Trafficking Research Lab based at the university, said education and awareness are crucial tools in fighting back against trafficking.

The panel featured several guest speakers.

They included Matthew Fuller, human trafficking training specialist for the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria; Cindy Kuro, prevention educator for the Set Free Movement-Macon County; and Cheris Larson, program manager for Project OZ in Bloomington.

The panel was tasked with exploring the opportunities and challenges of trying to educate the public about human trafficking in all its forms, which can range from sex trade workers to farm laborers, construction workers and even nail technicians.

“The need to educate people with the correct information on human trafficking is an important issue to discuss,” said Dean. “It’s about recognizing it isn’t just sex trafficking but labor trafficking in many forms and it’s not just American victims but foreign-born victims as well. And January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.”

Dean said anyone who thinks they’ve come across a situation of human trafficking should call the national Human Trafficking Hotline number: 1-888-373-7888 to report what they know. You can learn more about the issue, and the federally-supported research work Dean and her students are carrying out on the subject, by going to humantraffickingresearchlab.org

“I think a lot of people now definitely know trafficking is out there, but they might not know what to do and who to call if they witness trafficking,” added Dean. “I hope people will want to discover and learn more.”

